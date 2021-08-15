Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $58.98 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

