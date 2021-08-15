TurtleCoin Trading 96.3% Higher This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 96.3% against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $17.55 million and $548,864.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 272.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 108,349,604,804 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

