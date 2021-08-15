Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.61 Million

Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report $676.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.30 million. Twilio posted sales of $447.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $1,339,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,961 shares of company stock worth $66,944,491 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $364.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.66. Twilio has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.