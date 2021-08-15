Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Trimmed by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,196 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for about 1.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $28,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 3.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $364.94. The company had a trading volume of 953,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,961 shares of company stock worth $66,944,491 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

