Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,178,097. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

