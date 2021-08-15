Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

