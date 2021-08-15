Typerium Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $759,560.01 and $61.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.00861193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00105204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00044307 BTC.

Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Typerium’s official website is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

