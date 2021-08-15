U Network (UUU) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $271,681.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. U Network has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $271,681.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, U Network has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

