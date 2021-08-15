Ubex (UBEX) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.05 million and $543,089.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00575102 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

