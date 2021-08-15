Ubiq Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $12.46 million and $7,951.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,078.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.90 or 0.06881523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $688.16 or 0.01493459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.10 or 0.00393031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00161294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.27 or 0.00580025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00366696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00317829 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

