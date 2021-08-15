Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBSFY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.42.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

