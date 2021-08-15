UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,948,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,990 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises about 7.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned 0.17% of UBS Group worth $91,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in UBS Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 324,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in UBS Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,366,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 249,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 80.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. 1,649,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,809. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

