UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of UDR worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.49 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,070.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

