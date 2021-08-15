UGAS (UGAS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $293,966.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $293,966.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00857678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00104179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00044064 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

