Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $208.88 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,095.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.38 or 0.01491225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00370726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00122144 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001268 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00017450 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002309 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.