Ultra (UOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.28 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Ultra has a market cap of $203.33 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,721.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $706.72 or 0.01480934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00361045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00117183 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001248 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002370 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

