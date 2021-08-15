Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 55.2% in July

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the July 15th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.
