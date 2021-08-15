Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 55.2% in July

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the July 15th total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

