UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Acquired by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,070 shares during the quarter. UMH Properties makes up 3.4% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 1.30% of UMH Properties worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Aegis upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

UMH traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.44. 98,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $24.87.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

