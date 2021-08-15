Unibright Trading Up 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Unibright has a total market cap of $315.36 million and $5.37 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004427 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00872130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00108231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00045008 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

