Unibright (UBT) Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $285.06 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

