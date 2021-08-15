Unicly Chris McCann Collection Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,068.00 (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market cap of $332,270.30 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00133045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00155380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.64 or 0.99869603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00875315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.24 or 0.06953641 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Trading

