Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Reaches $0.0873 on Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $21.81 million and $163,705.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00137104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00154223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,961.04 or 1.00572492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.14 or 0.00876828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.69 or 0.06829149 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

