Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,920.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $3,920.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00137895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00154866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,730.48 or 1.00192690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00876399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.66 or 0.06981014 BTC.

About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Mystic Axies Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Mystic Axies Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Mystic Axies Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

