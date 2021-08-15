Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $1,323.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00134497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00155772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,800.05 or 0.99474136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.38 or 0.00876118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

