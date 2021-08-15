UNICORN Token Price Tops $0.0006 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $64,253.25 and approximately $27.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 579.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00062557 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

