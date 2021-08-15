UniCrypt (UNCX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.09 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for about $495.43 or 0.01058775 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. UniCrypt has a market cap of $14.57 million and $12.09 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.86 or 0.00448486 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001369 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003359 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003001 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,410 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using U.S. dollars.

