UniFarm Price Hits $0.0665 on Major Exchanges (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $10,094.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00048128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00132983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00155514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,891.57 or 1.00216337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.00877754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UniFarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniFarm directly using U.S. dollars.

