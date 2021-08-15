UniFarm (UFARM) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $8,594.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniFarm has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00137895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00154866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,730.48 or 1.00192690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00876399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,325.66 or 0.06981014 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

UniFarm Coin Trading

