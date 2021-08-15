Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35.82 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $13.43 or 0.00028971 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $58.54 million and $35.82 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00038003 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00289367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00038383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,359,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

