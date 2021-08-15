Unify Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 81.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Unify has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar. One Unify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unify has a market cap of $16,841.65 and approximately $37.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unify Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

