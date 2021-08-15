Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 234,606 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 175.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,606 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $37,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after acquiring an additional 714,939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,524,000 after acquiring an additional 597,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after acquiring an additional 952,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,104,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,460,000 after acquiring an additional 269,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 396,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,299. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

