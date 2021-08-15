Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 298,905 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,905 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $32,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 452,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

