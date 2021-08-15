Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 46,926 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the quarter. Lear accounts for approximately 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.43% of Lear worth $45,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at $4,430,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Lear by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lear by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $170.18. 327,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

