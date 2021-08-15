Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 84,100 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5,023.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,774 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,910,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.90. The stock has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $192.52 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

