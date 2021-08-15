Unigestion Holding SA Buys 8,770 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. First Command Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. 607,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

