Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,673 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $20,092,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 134.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,591. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

