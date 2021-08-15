Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $17.89 on Friday, reaching $1,612.61. The stock had a trading volume of 110,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,535.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,554.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

