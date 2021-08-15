Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,789 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 138,517 shares during the period. Citrix Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.27% of Citrix Systems worth $39,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $367,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,110,000 after acquiring an additional 454,828 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after acquiring an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after acquiring an additional 326,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

