Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,344 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 2.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $66,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.