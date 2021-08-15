Unigestion Holding SA Has $17.27 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 440,577 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. 4,856,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033,037. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

