Unigestion Holding SA Has $18.37 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,574 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $18,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $4,122,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

DRI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.99. 976,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.73. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

