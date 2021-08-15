Unigestion Holding SA Has $22.90 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The company has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

