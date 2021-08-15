Unigestion Holding SA Has $32.89 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 714.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,541 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 254,874 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after buying an additional 123,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 32,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CM traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $119.07. 239,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

