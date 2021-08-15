Unigestion Holding SA Has $37.34 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 434,230 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.30% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $37,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.90. 654,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,041. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

