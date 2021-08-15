Unigestion Holding SA Has $39.23 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,007 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises 1.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $39,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.81. 2,499,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,038. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.35. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.