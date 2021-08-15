Unigestion Holding SA Has $4.54 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $193.92. 404,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.37. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

