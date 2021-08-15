Unigestion Holding SA Has $56.42 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,353 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 2.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.15% of General Mills worth $56,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 285.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,595,000 after buying an additional 719,899 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. 2,202,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,997,386. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

