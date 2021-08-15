Unigestion Holding SA Has $6.70 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.68. The company had a trading volume of 617,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,052. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.77.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.