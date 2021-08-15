Unigestion Holding SA Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,582 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,254.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

