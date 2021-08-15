Unigestion Holding SA Has $90 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,028 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 3.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $89,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $241,988,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.87. 8,348,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,712,578. The firm has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

